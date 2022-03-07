UTSA vs Southern Miss College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview

UTSA vs Southern Miss prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Tuesday, March 8

UTSA vs Southern Miss How To Watch

Date: Tuesday, March 8

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: Ford Center at The Star, Frisco, TX

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: UTSA (10-21), Southern Miss (6-25)

UTSA vs Southern Miss Game Preview, Conference USA Tournament

Why UTSA Will Win

Southern Miss is having problems.

It beat Southeastern Baptist on January 19th. That’s the team’s only victory in the last 18 games.

It’s struggling to score, there’s nothing from three, and the defense is getting hampered way too easily thanks to a ton of turnovers leading to easy points. It’s not just they’re losing; they’re getting blown out.

UTSA doesn’t shoot well, but it comes up with a ton of offensive rebounds. It’s the best team on the boards in Conference USA, and Southern Miss can’t do anything on the glass.

However …

Why Southern Miss Will Win

Yeah, Southern Miss is 1-18 in its last 19 games. That ugly win started after a win over UTSA.

The Roadrunners are 3-14 in their last 17 games because it doesn’t soot well enough and the defense doesn’t generate enough stops.

Ball movement is a problem and getting easy shots hasn’t been easy. Southern Miss has a whole slew of problems, but it’s not bad at coming up with blocked shots.

UTSA vs Southern Miss: What’s Going To Happen

Southern Miss won the first game over UTSA on the road with one of its better shooting days. It lost in overtime int he rematch when UTSA got hot late.

These two are equally bad, but on the plus side, they play interesting games because they’re at the same level.

UTSA is just a wee bit better from the field and from three.

UTSA vs Southern Miss Prediction, Lines

UTSA 70, Southern Miss 66

Line: UTSA -3, o/u: 138.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

