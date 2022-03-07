Utah Valley vs Chicago State College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview

Utah Valley vs Chicago State prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Tuesday, March 8

Utah Valley vs Chicago State How To Watch

Date: Tuesday, March 8

Game Time: 11:30 pm ET

Venue: Michelob ULTRA Arena, Las Vegas, NV

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: Utah Valley (19-11), Chicago State (7-24)

– Sign up and live stream college basketball on ESPN+

– Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Utah Valley vs Chicago State Game Preview, WAC Conference Tournament

Why Utah Valley Will Win

The Wolverines might have trouble scoring, but the defense hasn’t been all that bad and points weren’t a problem in the first meeting.

Utah State went into Chicago State and rolled 101-87. Everything clicked, but that’s the norm against this defense.

There won’t be any problems on the boards. The Wolverines led the WAC in rebounds and rebounding margin, and when they take threes – which is rare – it makes them.

Chicago State is awful on the boards and is miserable at guarding the three, but …

– Latest Polls AP | Coaches

Why Chicago State Will Win

The Cougars could bomb their way out of a jam.

They might not do anything defensively and they don’t hit a whole lot of shots from the field overall, but they’re going to shoot threes and shoot more threes.

Again, no, the D isn’t anything great, but it can generate turnovers from time to time, and Utah State has a bad habit of going the ball away. No matter what, it all comes down to …

– Top 25 Game Previews, Predictions

Utah Valley vs Chicago State: What’s Going To Happen

Can Chicago State hit the three?

It beat New Mexico State by hitting ten threes, but even with all the outside shots it takes, they don’t drop.

Bad shooting and Utah Valley’s rebounding ability is a bad combination for the Cougars.

Utah Valley vs Chicago State Prediction, Lines

Utah Valley 77, Chicago State 63

Line: Utah Valley -13, o/u: 132.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

– CFN Latest NFL Mock Draft: Post-Combine

Must See Rating: 1.5

5: Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain

1: American Auto

2022 College Football Schedules: All 131 Teams