UConn vs Creighton prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Wednesday, March 2

UConn vs Creighton How To Watch

Date: Wednesday, March 2

Game Time: 8:30 ET

Venue: CHI Health Center Omaha, Omaha, NE

How To Watch: FS1

Record: UConn (21-7), Creighton (19-9)

UConn vs Creighton Game Preview

Why UConn Will Win

The Huskies are hot at just the right time.

There was a rough stretch when February started, and then it all kicked in with five straight wins including a key victory over Villanova and a terrific performance against Xavier.

It starts with the interior. The rebounding has been stellar, the defense is generating a slew of blocked shots, and now it all has to work against a Creighton team that that doesn’t do enough from three to get over the top.

UConn will force a whole lot of turnovers and it’ll keep the mistakes to a minimum, but …

Why Creighton Will Win

Creighton beat UConn the first time a month ago even though the shooting wasn’t all that great.

The Bluejays can play a whole lot of defense- UConn was held to under 30% from the field – and they have the rebounding ability to hold up on both ends. UConn came up with 38 rebounds in the first meeting, but Creighton was still a +2 in the margin.

It’s a bit of a hit-or-miss team from three, but the offense is still able to crank up the production with 80 points the norm. The team would love to make this a shootout at home, but it showed against UConn and Butler that it can slug it out, too.

And …

What’s Going To Happen

UConn is good on the road, but Creighton is far stronger in its own house and is about to show it.

Can the Bluejays really keep down the Huskies a second time without getting hot from the outside? Yeah, but they won’t have to. They’re going to get this going fast with both teams trading scoring runs throughout.

UConn will stay alive and make this interesting late by hitting the free throws that Creighton won’t, but it won’t be enough.

UConn vs Creighton Prediction, Lines

Creighton 81, UConn 76

Line: UConn -4, o/u: 134.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 4

