UC Davis vs Cal Poly College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview

UC Davis vs Cal Poly prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Tuesday, March 8

UC Davis vs Cal Poly How To Watch

Date: Tuesday, March 8

Game Time: 11:30 pm ET

Venue: Dollar Loan Center, Henderson, NV

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: UC Davis (12-10), Cal Poly (7-20)

– Sign up and live stream college basketball on ESPN+

– Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

UC Davis vs Cal Poly Game Preview, Big West Conference Tournament

Why UC Davis Will Win

The Aggies don’t make mistakes.

They’re not great from the outside, they don’t get enough rebounds, and the offense doesn’t move the ball around at all for easy shots, but they don’t foul, and the don’t turn the ball over all that often.

They need to keep this a low scoring game and rely on a defense that hasn’t allowed 40% from the field in any of they last three games. Cal Poly is awful from the field – averaging just 40% – and turns the ball over a ton for easy points, but …

– Latest Polls AP | Coaches

Why Cal Poly Will Win

The Mustangs are … winning?

They had just five wins all year, but 1) one of them was an 82-74 relative shootout over UC Davis – that was the most points the Mustangs scored all year after hanging 86 on Westcliff to open things up – and 2) they’ve won two straight coming into this.

All of a sudden, the shots are falling, they’ve been amazing from the free throw line, and …

– Top 25 Game Previews, Predictions

UC Davis vs Cal Poly: What’s Going To Happen

Points are going be at a premium.

These two teams, though, are at around the same level and should play a a relatively even game. Cal Poly is good at getting to the free throw line and UC Davis isn’t. The Mustangs will be +4 in free throws, but the Aggies be far, far better defensively than they were in the first meeting.

UC Davis vs Cal Poly Prediction, Lines

UC Davis 67, Cal Poly 63

Line: UC Davis -5.5, o/u: 127

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

– CFN Latest NFL Mock Draft: Post-Combine

Must See Rating: 1.5

5: Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain

1: American Auto

2022 College Football Schedules: All 131 Teams