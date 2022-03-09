Toledo vs Central Michigan College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview

Toledo vs Central Michigan prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Thursday, March 10

Toledo vs Central Michigan How To Watch

Date: Thursday, March 10

Game Time: 11:00 ET

Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, Cleveland, OH

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: Toledo (25-6), Central Michigan (7-22)

Toledo vs Central Michigan Game Preview, MAC Tournament

Why Central Michigan Will Win

It’s been a rough run for the Chippewas with eight losses in the last ninth games in the midst of an ugly season, but they pushed a strong Toledo team in a 68-66 loss in mid-February.

The defense isn’t all that bad at forcing mistakes, and the offense works as long as the backcourt is doing a good job of spreading the ball around and doing things quickly. Toledo’s defense doesn’t force mistakes and come up with turnovers, but …

Why Toledo Will Win

Central Michigan doesn’t do enough on defense to keep up.

The offense isn’t totally miserable. It’s not dangerous from the outside and it doesn’t do any one thing all that well, but the defenses allows teams to average 77 points per game and hit 41% of their shots – Toledo can shoot.

More than anything else, the Rockets should own the boards. Central Michigan can’t and doesn’t rebound, but it did in the second meeting and still lost. It was closer, but it still wasn’t enough.

Toledo vs Central Michigan: What’s Going To Happen

Toledo is on a five game winning streak because it’s making everything.

It’s hitting close to 55% from the field over the second half of the season and that’s not stopping against this Central Michigan defense.

Toledo vs Central Michigan Prediction, Lines

Toledo 83, Central Michigan 66

