Texas vs TCU College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview, Lines, How To Watch

Texas vs TCU prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Thursday, March 10

Texas vs TCU How To Watch

Date: Thursday, March 10

Game Time: 12:30 ET

Venue: T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, MO

How To Watch: ESPN2

Record: Texas (21-10), TCU (19-11)

Texas vs TCU Game Preview, Big 12 Tournament

Why Texas Will Win

The Longhorns were able to get the Horned Frogs twice.

The first time was a 73-50 win with the defense locking down TCU from three, and the second win was by 11 even though the D gave up a whole lot of easy points and the offense couldn’t make a thing from the outside.

TCU wins games on the boards and with its defense, and the Texas defense is better and the team was able to win on the glass in both games – it was +16 in the first game and +4 in the second victory.

Put 70 up on TCU, beat TCU.

But …

Why TCU Will Win

TCU is built for tournament play.

It’s got the perfect mix of defensive ability, toughness on the boards, and free throw shooting – not for the year, but over the last few games – to survive.

Texas doesn’t have the type of offense that’s going to crank up the three and make this any sort of a firefight, but it’s No. 1 in the Big 12 in scoring margin because of its great D. Again, that fits what TCU does.

As long as the Horned Frogs can take over on the boards early on, in an every-possession-is-gold game like this, rebounding margin will matter. Yeah, Texas got the job in both games, but that’s a total anomaly considering the way TCU plays.

Texas vs TCU: What’s Going To Happen

Can Texas pull the threezie on TCU? That’s so, so hard to do, but the defense is stronger for a game like this.

Points are going to be at a premium – the TCU offensive rebounding advantage won’t come into play as much as it needs to.

Yes, TCU has been great on the free throw line over the last few games, but Texas will be +4 there. That will matter.

Texas vs TCU Prediction, Lines

Texas 58, TCU 55

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING

Must See Rating: 4

