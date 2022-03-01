Tennessee vs Georgia prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Tuesday, March 1

Tennessee vs Georgia How To Watch

Date: Tuesday, March 1

Game Time: 6:30 ET

Venue: Stegeman Coliseum, Athens, GA

How To Watch: SEC Network

Record: Tennessee (21-7), Georgia (6-23)

– Sign up and live stream college basketball on ESPN+

– Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Tennessee vs Georgia Game Preview

Why Tennessee Will Win

Georgia has lost nine straight and 17 of the last 18 thanks to a defense that can’t stop anyone.

The Bulldogs are shooting okay, and they’re hovering around 70 points per game on a regular basis – but usually coming up just short of that – but everyone is able to move the ball around at will against this D.

Florida came up with 20 assists while hitting 52% from the field. Texas A&M made 56% of its shots helped by 21 assists. Ole Miss made 56% of its shots, LSU hit 49%, and South Carolina made 52%, and …

It’s the worst defense in the SEC for a reason, and Tennessee is about to have some fun.

Tennessee has won seven of its last eight games, but …

– Latest Polls AP | Coaches

Why Georgia Will Win

For all of the great things Tennessee is doing, it’s not making a ton of shots.

It’s scoring, but it’s struggling from the field – it hasn’t hit 50% in any of its last seven games – because it’s not coming up with the steals like it did for a nice stretch in early February. It’s also not moving the ball around like it normally does.

Normally a lock to come up with double-digit assists, it failed to get to ten in two of the last three games, the offense struggled, the threes weren’t quite there, and …

– Top 25 Game Previews, Predictions

What’s Going To Happen

Yeah, those two games were against Auburn and Arkansas, and Georgia isn’t 45 miles from being in the same area code as either of those two defensively.

The Vols might be a bit inconsistent in a slew of ways, but they’re about to go off on a Georgia defense that just can’t seem to stop anyone from scoring easily.

Tennessee vs Georgia Prediction, Lines

Tennessee 82, Georgia 63

Line: Tennessee -16, o/u: 145

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2

5: Romy

1: Michelle

2022 College Football Schedules: All 131 Teams