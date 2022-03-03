TCU vs Kansas prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Thursday, March 3

TCU vs Kansas How To Watch

Date: Thursday, March 3

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence, KS

How To Watch: Big 12 Network/ESPN+

Record: TCU (18-9), Kansas (23-5)

– Sign up and live stream college basketball on ESPN+

– Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

TCU vs Kansas Game Preview

Why TCU Will Win

TCU has picked a brilliant time to be brilliant.

It won three of its last four games, and that included a stunning 74-64 thumping of Kansas a few day ago.

How did the Horned Frogs pull it off? It crushed the Jayhawks on the glass – they were +10 in rebounding margin – and that might happen again. They’re fourth in the nation and No. 1 in the Big 12 in rebounds per game.

No, TCU doesn’t do enough from three and can’t get into a shootout, but it’s not going to put Kansas on the free throw line. Again, though, it’s all about whether or not TCU can rebound.

The 18 offensive boards were massive, but …

– Latest Polls AP | Coaches

Why Kansas Will Win

You think Kansas is going to get roasted on the boards like that two games in a row?

Baylor can lock up at least a share of the Big 12 regular season title with a win over Iowa State, but Kansas can take the other share – or win it outright with a Bear loss – by beating TCU and Texas.

TCU needs to be great defensively and it has to be every bit as tough as it was in the first game, but that’s asking to a lot after losing its last three road games. And …

– Top 25 Game Previews, Predictions

What’s Going To Happen

Kansas lost to Kentucky in late January. That was the only time in 15 tries that anyone was able to get the Jayhawks in the Phog.

TCU is about to run into a defensive buzzsaw.

Kansas wasn’t bad defensively a few days ago, but it’s not going to get whacked on the offensive glass again and TCU be able to keep up the pace.

The Jayhawks will make over half of their shots as they make up for the gaffe in Fort Worth.

TCU vs Kansas Prediction, Lines

Kansas 76, TCU 65

Line: Kansas -10.5, o/u: 144

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 4

5: MLB shorter season

1: No normal Opening Day

2022 College Football Schedules: All 131 Teams