South Dakota vs South Dakota State College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview

South Dakota vs South Dakota State prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Monday, March 7

South Dakota vs South Dakota State How To Watch

Date: Monday, March 7

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Denny Sanford Premier Center, Sioux Falls, SD

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: South Dakota (19-11), South Dakota State (28-4)

South Dakota vs South Dakota State Game Preview, Summit League Tournament

Why South Dakota Will Win

The Coyotes are fun – on the good side.

They might not take a lot of threes, but they get on the move, they don’t screw up and turn the ball over, and they score a whole lot of points.

They’re a tad inconsistent overall, but they’re hovering around 50% from the field over the last several weeks because they get to the rim and they move the ball around well enough to create easy shots.

It’s a team more than prepared to keep up in a possible up-and-down shootout with a South Dakota State team that scores 80 points getting off the bus.

As long as the South Dakota defense can hit its threes – it makes them when it takes them – it’ll be in this late.

Why South Dakota State Will Win

The Coyotes are fun – on the bad side.

South Dakota doesn’t do much of that whole defense thing.

It’s a disaster trying to guard the three, it doesn’t block shots or intimidate, and there just aren’t any steals.

Okay, so that’s all a little much – the D isn’t that awful – but it allows teams to hit 45% from the field and it’s not going to come up with the big stops when needed.

Either South Dakota is able to put up 85 points, or it’s in trouble because …

South Dakota vs South Dakota State: What’s Going To Happen

South Dakota State is doing everything right.

It’s on a 19-game winning streak with an offense that’s hitting everything. It’s No. 1 in the nation in field goal percentage – hitting 53% of its shots – it’s unbelievable from three, and it’s about to get past a fantastic performance from South Dakota with a big late run to finally pull away.

South Dakota vs South Dakota State Prediction, Lines

South Dakota State 83, South Dakota 70

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING

