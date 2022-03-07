San Francisco vs Gonzaga College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview

San Francisco vs Gonzaga prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Monday, March 7

San Francisco vs Gonzaga How To Watch

Date: Monday, March 7

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Venue: Orleans Arena, Las Vegas, NV

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: San Francisco (24-8), Gonzaga (24-3)

San Francisco vs Gonzaga Game Preview, West Coast Conference Tournament

Why San Francisco Will Win

The Dons might have lost to Gonzaga 78-62 several days ago, but they bounced back fast and got back to norm with two straight blowout wins.

One of the most dangerous teams in the West Coast Conference, they bomb away hitting 36% from three and coming up with close to ten per game. They nailed half of their outside shots in the first game against the Bulldogs, but they struggled to do much of anything else.

They’re usually far better at defending the three than they were in the first game, they’re terrific at generating turnovers, and Gonzaga just showed they’re vulnerable.

The offense clunked in a 67-57 loss to Saint Mary’s the last time out, and now comes the opposite of what happened in that. San Francisco is going to shoot and keep shooting from the outside, but …

Why Gonzaga Will Win

Gonzaga has had to sit back and groove on the loss to Saint Mary’s for a week. Now it’s going to be rested and a wee bit angry.

The best-scoring team in the nation didn’t move the ball around against Saint Mary’s – they only had four assists against the Gaels – and they’re going to come out fast, get on the move, and pound away on the inside.

San Francisco – for all of the positives – get hit with a whole lot of fouls. It was whistled with just 14 the first time against Gonzaga, but it’s probably going to be closer to 20 in this.

And the Bulldogs will hit their free throws.

San Francisco vs Gonzaga: What’s Going To Happen

San Francisco will get down fast to the Bulldogs, but the threes will make this close as the game goes on. And then, with about ten minutes to go, Gonzaga will go off.

The rust will be gone and the fresh legs will show up in a great run to look and play like the No. 1 team in the country again.

San Francisco vs Gonzaga Prediction, Lines

Gonzaga 88, San Francisco 71

Line: Gonzaga -13, o/u: 154.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

