Saint Mary's vs Santa Clara College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview

Saint Mary’s vs Santa Clara prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Monday, March 7

Saint Mary’s vs Santa Clara How To Watch

Date: Monday, March 7

Game Time: 11:30 pm ET

Venue: Orleans Arena, Las Vegas, NV

How To Watch: ESPN2

Record: Saint Mary’s (24-6), Santa Clara (21-10)

– Sign up and live stream college basketball on ESPN+

– Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Saint Mary’s vs Santa Clara Game Preview, West Coast Conference Tournament

Why Saint Mary’s Will Win

The last time we saw Saint Mary’s it was busy dominating Gonzaga in a shocking 67-57 win to finish off a four-game winning streak coming into the tournament.

It showed off why it has one of the nation’s best defenses – teams are averaging jut 59 points per game against this group – it didn’t buckle under the pressure of the moment as the game went on, and it moved the ball around better than anyone has against the Bulldog D.

Santa Clara doesn’t have a big-time defense, it doesn’t force mistakes, and there’s a problem on the boards, especially on the offensive end.

However …

– Latest Polls AP | Coaches

Why Santa Clara Will Win

There’s a reason the Broncos don’t come up with a whole lot of offensive rebounds – they don’t miss.

They move the ball around phenomenally well and generate easy shot after was shot. They don’t do a ton from three, but when they do, good things happen.

They’re sixth in the nation averring 49% from the field, and that showed in the 77-72 win over Saint Mary’s in early February – it hit 56% of its shots.

It lost the first time around 73-65, but it still did a nice job on the boards, and kept the pressure on. In the rubber match …

– Top 25 Game Previews, Predictions

Saint Mary’s vs Santa Clara: What’s Going To Happen

Don’t expect this to be too crazy of a shootout.

Santa Clara rolled Portland for 193 points in back-to-back games coming into this, and it’s been on a bender with 84 or more in five of its last six games.

The Broncos are coming in on a roll, and Saint Mary’s is coming in on fresh legs after a week off. Santa Clara will get up early, the Gael defense will clamp down starting late in the first half, and the grind of a second half will set up a rematch against Gonzaga for the conference title.

Saint Mary’s vs Santa Clara Prediction, Lines

Saint Mary’s 72, Santa Clara 66

Line: Saint Mary’s -5, o/u: 138.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

– CFN Latest NFL Mock Draft: Post-Combine

Must See Rating: 3

5: College basketball starting … now

1: Baseball negotiations

2022 College Football Schedules: All 131 Teams