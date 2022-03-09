Ole Miss vs Missouri College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview

Ole Miss vs Missouri prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Wednesday, March 9

Ole Miss vs Missouri How To Watch

Date: Wednesday, March 9

Game Time: 6:00 ET

Venue: Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL

How To Watch: SEC Network

Record: Ole Miss (13-18), Missouri (11-20)

Ole Miss vs Missouri Game Preview, SEC Tournament

Why Ole Miss Will Win

Ole Miss should be able to crank up the threes enough to stay in this.

It lost seven of its last eight games because the scoring punch hasn’t been there and the defense has been a giant problem. On the plus side, Missouri isn’t sign to light it up.

It’s struggling to get anything consistently going with too many turnovers and absolutely nothing happening from three. Worse yet, Mizzou can’t guard the three. However …

Why Missouri Will Win

As bad as the Tigers have been, they managed to beat Ole Miss twice.

They rolled to a 25 point win in the first meeting in January, and won with one of its better shooting days of the year in February.

Ole Miss might be able to hit the three, but it’s not putting up enough points on the board. It’s having a hard time getting to 70 points and the consistency just isn’t there.

Worse yet, it’s not getting to the free throw line. Any sort of a push from Missouri early on will make it tough, but …

Ole Miss vs Missouri: What’s Going To Happen

Ole Miss is overdue for a big performance.

It’s coming up with takeaways and it’s okay at guarding the three. That should be enough to keep this low scoring and close. Missouri is having big issues scoring, too.

But not against the Rebels.

The Tigers went off in the first two games, and they’ll work it around enough to come close to 50% from the field in this, too.

Ole Miss vs Missouri Prediction, Lines

Missouri 67, Ole Miss 63

Line: Missouri -3.5, o/u: 131.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

