North Dakota State vs Oral Roberts College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview

North Dakota State vs Oral Roberts prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Monday, March 7

North Dakota State vs Oral Roberts How To Watch

Date: Monday, March 7

Game Time: 9:30 ET

Venue: Denny Sanford Premier Center, Sioux Falls, SD

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: North Dakota State (22-9), Oral Roberts (19-11)

North Dakota State vs Oral Roberts Game Preview, Summit League Tournament

Why North Dakota State Will Win

The Bison already got the Golden Eagles twice. The first time was a 72-71 thriller on the road, and the last win was a 77-59 blowout when they couldn’t miss.

They won eight of their last nine games by dominating defensively against the three, owning the rebounding margin, and using that defense to generate enough offense to get by.

Kansas City was able to beat NDSU by going out of its mind from the outside hitting 10-of-14 from three. That’s what it takes to beat this team, and …

Why Oral Roberts Will Win

On the right day, Oral Roberts is the team to do it.

There’s nothing subtle about what the Golden Eagles do. They’re going to shoot the three. And then they’re going to shoot another one, and another one, and when they get bored of shooting threes, they shoot more threes.

Combine that with their ability to rebound better than almost everyone in the Summit, and they’re dangerous.

So what’s the problem? Why have they only won four of their last eight games? They’re getting lit up from the field – everyone attacks the rim against this D and gets points on the move. For all of the great things North Dakota State does, it doesn’t move the ball around well enough and doesn’t come up with assists on a consistent basis.

North Dakota State vs Oral Roberts: What’s Going To Happen

These are two achingly flawed teams that tend to play interesting and fun games.

It comes down to this – can North Dakota State’s great defense pull off a terrific performance against the Oral Roberts outside shooters?

The Golden Eagles only hit around 25% from three in the two losses.

They were fantastic on the free throw line in the win over Western Illinois to get here, but that’s hardly the norm. NDSU is a rock when it gets to the line.

The Bison move on with the stop-the-three-and-free style coming through late.

North Dakota State vs Oral Roberts Prediction, Lines

North Dakota State 76, Oral Roberts 70

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING

