Nebraska vs Northwestern College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview

Nebraska vs Northwestern prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Wednesday, March 9

Nebraska vs Northwestern How To Watch

Date: Wednesday, March 9

Game Time: 6:00 ET

Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

How To Watch: BTN

Record: Nebraska (10-21), Northwestern (14-15)

Nebraska vs Northwestern Game Preview, Big Ten Tournament

Why Nebraska Will Win

Forget about Gonzaga and Arizona and Baylor …

You do NOT want to play Nebraska right now.

The worst team in the Big Ten for most of the season, all of a sudden it can’t be stopped. Beating Penn State on the road is one thing, and taking out Ohio State in Columbus isn’t really any big deal at this point, but beating Wisconsin in Madison with an outright Big Ten Championship on the line?

What are the Huskers doing right? They’re out of their mind from the field, using 55% over the last four games. Combine that with fantastic free throw shooting, and it’s been a fun team that’s playing with a ton of momentum and a whole lot of confidence.

But …

Why Northwestern Will Win

Northwestern was able to tag the Huskers a few weeks ago.

The Wildcats aren’t as fun or as fashionable as Nebraska right now, but it was able to roll from the field in a 77-65 win, it was good from three, and the D held firm from the outside.

That was good, and the 87-63 win over the Huskers in early February was even better.

Northwestern doesn’t turn the ball over, it makes enough threes to be annoying, and …

Nebraska vs Northwestern: What’s Going To Happen

Come on, everyone … Nebraska is going to wake up soon and be Nebraska again.

But not here.

The Huskers are moving the ball around well and they’re making their shots, but they’re winning this and moving on with free throws. Northwestern hasn’t been great on the line – it only came up with 70% or more once in the last five games – and Nebraska has been on fire making over 80% in February.

There’s a rude blowout coming soon, but again, not here.

Nebraska vs Northwestern Prediction, Lines

Nebraska 73, Northwestern 67

Line: Nebraska -5, o/u: 144

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

