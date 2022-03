NCAA Tournament Schedule, Predictions, Previews: Second Round

NCAA Tournament second round schedule, predictions, and game previews with all of the game times, lines, and how to watch

Results So Far Straight Up: 272-109

Against The Spread: 203-172-6; Point Total: 203-175-3

Saturday, March 19

1 Baylor vs 8 North Carolina

East Region

Game Time: 12:10 ET

How To Watch: CBS

Line: Baylor -5.5, o/u: 149

1 Kansas vs 9 Creighton

Midwest Region

Game Time: 2:40 ET

How To Watch: CBS

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

South Region

Game Time: 5:15 ET

How To Watch: CBS

Line: Tennessee -6, o/u: 136

Midwest Region

Game Time: 7:10 ET

How To Watch: TNT

Line: Providence -3, o/u: 134.5

4 UCLA vs 5 Saint Mary’s

East Region

Game Time: 7:10 ET

How To Watch: TBS

Line: UCLA -3, o/u: 127

7 Murray State vs 15 Saint Peter’s

East Region

Game Time: 7:45 ET

How To Watch: CBS

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

4 Arkansas vs 12 New Mexico State

West Region

Game Time: 8:40 ET

How To Watch: TNT

Line: Arkansas -6.5, o/u: 139.5

South Region

Game Time: 12:15 ET

How To Watch: TBS

Line: Gonzaga -10.5, o/u: 155

