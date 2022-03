NCAA Tournament Schedule, Predictions, Previews: First Round

NCAA Tournament first round schedule, predictions, and game previews with all of the game times, lines, and how to watch

Results So Far Straight Up: 260-101

Against The Spread: 195-160-6; Point Total: 191-170-2

Click on each game for the game preview; all game previews to come this week



2022 College Football Schedules: All 131 Teams

Tuesday, March 15: First Four

16 Texas A&M-Corpus Cristi vs 16 Texas Southern

Midwest Region

Game Time: 6:40 ET

How To Watch: truTV

Line: Texas Southern -3.5, o/u: 135

Final Score: COMING

12 Indiana vs 12 Wyoming

East Region

Game Time: 9:10 ET

How To Watch: truTV

Line: Indiana -4, o/u: 131.5

Final Score: COMING

Wednesday, March 16: First Four

16 Bryant vs 16 Wright State

South Region

Game Time: 6:40 ET

How To Watch: truTV

Line: Wright State -2, o/u: 151.5

Final Score: COMING

11 Notre Dame vs 11 Rutgers

West Region

Game Time: 9:10 ET

How To Watch: truTV

Line: Notre Dame -1, o/u: 132.5

Final Score: COMING

Thursday, March 17

6 Colorado State vs 11 Michigan

South Region

Game Time: 12:15 ET

How To Watch: CBS

Line: Michigan -2.5, o/u: 140

Final Score: COMING

4 Providence vs 13 South Dakota State

Midwest Region

Game Time: 12:40 ET

How To Watch: truTV

Line: Providence -2, o/u: 149.5

Final Score: COMING

8 Boise State vs 9 Memphis

West Region

Game Time: 1:45 ET

How To Watch: TNT

Line: Memphis -2.5, o/u: 132

Final Score: COMING

1 Baylor vs 16 Norfolk State

East Region

Game Time: 2:00 ET

How To Watch: TBS

Line: Baylor -20.5, o/u: 138

Final Score: COMING

3 Tennessee vs 14 Longwood

South Region

Game Time: 2:45 ET

How To Watch: CBS

Line: Tennessee -17, o/u: 132.5

Final Score: COMING

5 Iowa vs 12 Richmond

Midwest Region

Game Time: 3:10 ET

How To Watch: truTV

Line: Iowa -9, o/u: 150.5

Final Score: COMING

1 Gonzaga vs 16 Georgia State

West Region

Game Time: 4:15 ET

How To Watch: TNT

Line: Gonzaga -23.5, o/u: 148.5

Final Score: COMING

8 North Carolina 9 Marquette

East Region

Game Time: 4:30 ET

How To Watch: TBS

Line: North Carolina -3, o/u: 151.5

Final Score: COMING

5 UConn vs 12 New Mexico State

West Region

Game Time: 6:50 ET

How To Watch: TNT

Line: UConn -7, o/u: 132.5

Final Score: COMING

2 Kentucky vs 15 Saint Peter’s

East Region

Game Time: 7:10 ET

How To Watch: CBS

Line: Kentucky -17.5, o/u: 132.5

Final Score: COMING

5 Saint Mary’s vs 12 TBD

East Region

Game Time: 7:20 ET

How To Watch: TBS

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

Final Score: COMING

8 San Diego State vs 9 Creighton

Midwest Region

Game Time: 7:27 ET

How To Watch: truTV

Line: San Diego State -2, o/u: 120.5

Final Score: COMING

4 Arkansas vs 13 Vermont

West Region

Game Time: 9:20 ET

How To Watch: TNT

Line: Arkansas -5, o/u: 139.5

Final Score: COMING

7 Murray State vs 10 San Francisco

East Region

Game Time: 9:40 ET

How To Watch: CBS

Line: San Francisco -1.5, o/u: 138

Final Score: COMING

4 UCLA vs 13 Akron

East Region

Game Time: 9:50 ET

How To Watch: TBS

Line: UCLA -14, o/u: 129.5

Final Score: COMING

1 Kansas vs 16 TBD

Midwest Region

Game Time: 9:57 ET

How To Watch: truTV

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

Final Score: COMING

Friday, March 18

7 Ohio State 10 Loyola Chicago

South Region

Game Time: 12:15 ET

How To Watch: CBS

Line: Loyola-Chicago -1, o/u: 132.5

Final Score: COMING

2 Auburn vs 15 Jacksonville State

Midwest Region

Game Time: 12:40 ET

How To Watch: truTV

Line: Auburn -16.5, o/u: 138.5

Final Score: COMING

3 Texas Tech vs 14 Montana State

West Region

Game Time: 1:45 ET

How To Watch: TNT

Line: Texas Tech -15.5, o/u: 129.5

Final Score: COMING

3 Purdue vs 14 Yale

East Region

Game Time: 2:00 ET

How To Watch: TBS

Line: Purdue -16, o/u: 143

Final Score: COMING

2 Villanova vs 15 Delaware

South Region

Game Time: 2:45 ET

How To Watch: CBS

Line: Villanova -16, o/u: 133.5

Final Score: COMING

7 USC vs 10 Miami

Midwest Region

Game Time: 3:10 ET

How To Watch: truTV

Line: USC -1.5, o/u: 139.5

Final Score: COMING

6 Alabama vs 11 TBD

West Region

Game Time: 4:15 ET

How To Watch: TNT

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

Final Score: COMING

6 Texas vs 11 Virginia Tech

East Region

Game Time: 4:30 ET

How To Watch: TBS

Line: Texas -1, o/u: 124.5

Final Score: COMING

4 Illinois vs 13 Chattanooga

South Region

Game Time: 6:50 ET

How To Watch: TNT

Line: Illinois -7.5, o/u: 135.5

Final Score: COMING

2 Duke vs 15 Cal State Fullerton

West Region

Game Time: 7:10 ET

How To Watch: CBS

Line: Duke -17.5, o/u: 143.5

Final Score: COMING

6 LSU vs 11 Iowa State

Midwest Region

Game Time: 7:20 ET

How To Watch: TBS

Line: LSU -4, o/u: 126

Final Score: COMING

1 Arizona vs 16 TBD

South Region

Game Time: 7:27 ET

How To Watch: truTV

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

Final Score: COMING

5 Houston vs 12 UAB

South Region

Game Time: 9:20 ET

How To Watch: TNT

Line: Houston -8.5, o/u: 136.5

Final Score: COMING

7 Michigan State vs 10 Davidson

West Region

Game Time: 9:40 ET

How To Watch: CBS

Line: Michigan State -1.5, o/u: 141.5

Final Score: COMING

3 Wisconsin vs 14 Colgate

Midwest Region

Game Time: 9:40 ET

How To Watch: TBS

Line: Wisconsin -7.5, o/u: 139.5

Final Score: COMING

8 Seton Hall vs 9 TCU

South Region

Game Time: 9:57 ET

How To Watch: truTV

Line: Seton Hall -1, o/u: 130

Final Score: COMING

2022 College Football Schedules: All 131 Teams