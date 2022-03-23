NCAA Tournament Expert Picks, Predictions: Sweet 16

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

CFN Expert Picks

By March 22, 2022 11:32 pm

NCAA Tournament predictions, college basketball expert picks for the Sweet 16 games

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 Expert Picks
Gonzaga vs Arkansas | Villanova vs Michigan
Duke vs Texas Tech | Arizona vs Houston
Purdue vs Saint Peter’s | Kansas vs Providence
North Carolina vs UCLA | Miami vs Iowa State
Final Four Picks | Expert Picks So Far
NCAA Tournament Schedule 

NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
Gonzaga vs Arkansas

Line: Gonzaga -9, o/u: 155

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Gonzaga*
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Gonzaga
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Gonzaga
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Gonzaga
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Gonzaga*
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Gonzaga*
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Gonzaga
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Gonzaga*
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Gonzaga
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Arkansas
CONSENSUS PICK: Gonzaga*

NEXT: Villanova vs Michigan Expert Picks, Predictions

