NCAA Tournament Expert Picks, Predictions: Sweet 16

NCAA Tournament predictions, college basketball expert picks for the Sweet 16 games

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.

Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction

NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 Expert Picks

Gonzaga vs Arkansas | Villanova vs Michigan

Duke vs Texas Tech | Arizona vs Houston

Purdue vs Saint Peter’s | Kansas vs Providence

North Carolina vs UCLA | Miami vs Iowa State

Final Four Picks | Expert Picks So Far

NCAA Tournament Schedule

NCAA Tournament Sweet 16

Gonzaga vs Arkansas

Line: Gonzaga -9, o/u: 155

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Gonzaga*

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Gonzaga

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Gonzaga

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Gonzaga

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Gonzaga*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Gonzaga*

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Gonzaga

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Gonzaga*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Gonzaga

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Arkansas

CONSENSUS PICK: Gonzaga*

