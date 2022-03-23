NCAA Tournament Expert Picks, Predictions: Sweet 16

NCAA Tournament predictions, college basketball expert picks for the Sweet 16 games
* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction
NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 Expert Picks
Gonzaga vs Arkansas | Villanova vs Michigan
Duke vs Texas Tech | Arizona vs Houston
Purdue vs Saint Peter’s | Kansas vs Providence
North Carolina vs UCLA | Miami vs Iowa State
Final Four Picks | Expert Picks So Far
NCAA Tournament Schedule
NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
Gonzaga vs Arkansas
Line: Gonzaga -9, o/u: 155
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Gonzaga*
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Gonzaga
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Gonzaga
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Gonzaga
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Gonzaga*
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Gonzaga*
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Gonzaga
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Gonzaga*
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Gonzaga
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Arkansas
CONSENSUS PICK: Gonzaga*