NCAA Tournament Expert Picks, Predictions: Second Round Sunday Games

NCAA Tournament predictions, college basketball expert picks for the first round Sunday games
* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
NCAA Tournament Second Round: Sunday
Illinois vs Houston | Ohio State vs Villanova
Duke vs Michigan State | Wisconsin vs Iowa State
Notre Dame vs Texas Tech | Auburn vs Miami
Texas vs Purdue | TCU vs Arizona
NCAA Tournament Second Round
Illinois vs Houston
Line: Houston -4.5, o/u: 133.5
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Illinois
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Illinois
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Houston
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Houston
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Houston
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Illinois
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Illinois
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Illinois
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Houston*
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Illinois
CONSENSUS PICK: Illinois