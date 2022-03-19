NCAA Tournament Expert Picks, Predictions: Second Round Sunday Games

NCAA Tournament predictions, college basketball expert picks for the first round Sunday games

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.

NCAA Tournament Second Round: Sunday

Illinois vs Houston | Ohio State vs Villanova

Duke vs Michigan State | Wisconsin vs Iowa State

Notre Dame vs Texas Tech | Auburn vs Miami

Texas vs Purdue | TCU vs Arizona

NCAA Tournament Second Round

Illinois vs Houston

Line: Houston -4.5, o/u: 133.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Illinois

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Illinois

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Houston

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Houston

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Houston

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Illinois

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Illinois

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Illinois

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Houston*

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Illinois

CONSENSUS PICK: Illinois

