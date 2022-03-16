NCAA Tournament Expert Picks, Predictions: First Round Thursday Games

NCAA Tournament predictions, college basketball expert picks for the first round Thursday games

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.

Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction

NCAA Tournament First Round: Thursday

Michigan vs Colorado St | Prov. vs So Dakota St

Memphis vs Boise State | Baylor vs Norfolk State

Tennessee vs Longwood | Iowa vs Richmond

Gonzaga vs Georgia State | UNC vs Marquette

UConn vs New Mexico St | Kentucky vs Saint Peter’s

Indiana vs Saint Mary’s | San Diego St vs Creighton

Arkansas vs Vermont | Murray St vs San Francisco

UCLA vs Akron | Kansas vs Texas Southern

Final Four Picks | NCAA Tournament Schedule

NCAA Tournament First Round

Michigan vs Colorado State

Line: Michigan -1.5, o/u: 136.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Colorado State

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Colorado State

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Michigan

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Michigan

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Colorado State

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Michigan

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Michigan

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Michigan

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Michigan

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Colorado State

CONSENSUS PICK: Michigan

