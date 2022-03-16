NCAA Tournament Expert Picks, Predictions: First Round Thursday Games

NCAA Tournament predictions, college basketball expert picks for the first round Thursday games
* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction
NCAA Tournament First Round: Thursday
Michigan vs Colorado St | Prov. vs So Dakota St
Memphis vs Boise State | Baylor vs Norfolk State
Tennessee vs Longwood | Iowa vs Richmond
Gonzaga vs Georgia State | UNC vs Marquette
UConn vs New Mexico St | Kentucky vs Saint Peter’s
Indiana vs Saint Mary’s | San Diego St vs Creighton
Arkansas vs Vermont | Murray St vs San Francisco
UCLA vs Akron | Kansas vs Texas Southern
Final Four Picks | NCAA Tournament Schedule
NCAA Tournament First Round
Michigan vs Colorado State
Line: Michigan -1.5, o/u: 136.5
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Colorado State
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Colorado State
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Michigan
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Michigan
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Colorado State
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Michigan
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Michigan
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Michigan
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Michigan
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Colorado State
CONSENSUS PICK: Michigan