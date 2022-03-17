NCAA Tournament Expert Picks, Predictions: First Round Friday Games

NCAA Tournament predictions, college basketball expert picks for the first round Friday games

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.

Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction

NCAA Tournament First Round: Friday

Ohio State vs Loyola | Auburn vs Jax State

Texas Tech vs Montana State | Purdue vs Yale

Villanova vs Delaware | USC vs Miami

Alabama vs Notre Dame | Texas vs Va Tech

Illinois vs Chatt | Duke vs Cal St Fullerton

LSU vs Iowa State | Arizona vs Wright State

Houston vs UAB | Michigan State vs Davidson

Wisconsin vs Colgate | Seton Hall vs TCU

Final Four Picks | NCAA Tournament Schedule

NCAA Tournament First Round

Ohio State vs Loyola Chicago

Line: EVEN, o/u: 132.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Loyola

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Loyola

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Loyola

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Ohio State

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Loyola

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Loyola

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Loyola

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Loyola

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Loyola

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Ohio State

CONSENSUS PICK: Loyola

NEXT: Auburn vs Jacksonville State Expert Picks, Predictions