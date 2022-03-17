NCAA Tournament Expert Picks, Predictions: First Round Friday Games

NCAA Tournament predictions, college basketball expert picks for the first round Friday games
* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction
NCAA Tournament First Round: Friday
NCAA Tournament First Round
Ohio State vs Loyola Chicago
Line: EVEN, o/u: 132.5
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Loyola
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Loyola
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Loyola
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Ohio State
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Loyola
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Loyola
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Loyola
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Loyola
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Loyola
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Ohio State
CONSENSUS PICK: Loyola