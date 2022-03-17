NCAA Tournament Expert Picks, Predictions: First Round Friday Games

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Tournament Expert Picks, Predictions: First Round Friday Games

College Football Predictions

NCAA Tournament Expert Picks, Predictions: First Round Friday Games

By March 17, 2022 3:08 am

By |

NCAA Tournament predictions, college basketball expert picks for the first round Friday games

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction

NCAA Tournament First Round: Friday
Ohio State vs Loyola | Auburn vs Jax State
Texas Tech vs Montana State | Purdue vs Yale
Villanova vs Delaware | USC vs Miami
Alabama vs Notre Dame | Texas vs Va Tech
Illinois vs Chatt | Duke vs Cal St Fullerton
LSU vs Iowa State | Arizona vs Wright State
Houston vs UAB | Michigan State vs Davidson
Wisconsin vs Colgate | Seton Hall vs TCU
Final Four Picks | NCAA Tournament Schedule

NCAA Tournament First Round
Ohio State vs Loyola Chicago

Line: EVEN, o/u: 132.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Loyola
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Loyola
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Loyola
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Ohio State
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Loyola
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Loyola
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Loyola
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Loyola
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Loyola
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Ohio State
CONSENSUS PICK: Loyola

NEXT: Auburn vs Jacksonville State Expert Picks, Predictions

, , , , , , Alabama, Arizona, Auburn, CFN, CFN Expert Picks, College Basketball, College Football Features, College Football Predictions, Duke, Houston, Illinois, Iowa State, Lines, LSU, March Madness, Miami, Michigan State, NCAA Tournament, News, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Purdue, TCU, Teams Conferences, Texas, Texas Tech, UAB, USC, Virginia Tech, Wisconsin

More CFN

From The Web

Latest

More College Football News
Home