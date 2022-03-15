NCAA Tournament Expert Picks, Predictions: First Four, Final Four

NCAA Tournament predictions, college basketball expert picks for the First Four games along with their Final Four picks
* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction
NCAA Tournament First Four, Final Four
TA&MCC vs Texas Southern | Indiana vs Wyoming
Bryant vs Wright State | Notre Dame vs Rutgers
Final Four Picks | NCAA Tournament Schedule
NCAA Tournament First Four
Texas Southern vs Texas A&M-Corpus Cristi
6:40, truTV
Line: Texas Southern -3.5, o/u: 136
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Texas Southern
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Texas Southern
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Texas A&M-CC
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Texas Southern
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Texas A&M-CC
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Texas Southern
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Texas Southern
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Teas A&M-CC
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Texas Southern
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Texas A&M-CC
CONSENSUS PICK: Texas Southern
NCAA Tournament First Four, Final Four
Indiana vs Wyoming | Bryant vs Wright State
Notre Dame vs Rutgers | Final Four Picks