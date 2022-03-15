NCAA Tournament Expert Picks, Predictions: First Four, Final Four

NCAA Tournament predictions, college basketball expert picks for the First Four games along with their Final Four picks

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.

NCAA Tournament First Four, Final Four

TA&MCC vs Texas Southern | Indiana vs Wyoming

Bryant vs Wright State | Notre Dame vs Rutgers

Final Four Picks | NCAA Tournament Schedule

NCAA Tournament First Four

Texas Southern vs Texas A&M-Corpus Cristi

6:40, truTV

Line: Texas Southern -3.5, o/u: 136

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Texas Southern

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Texas Southern

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Texas A&M-CC

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Texas Southern

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Texas A&M-CC

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Texas Southern

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Texas Southern

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Teas A&M-CC

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Texas Southern

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Texas A&M-CC

CONSENSUS PICK: Texas Southern

Indiana vs Wyoming | Bryant vs Wright State

Notre Dame vs Rutgers | Final Four Picks

