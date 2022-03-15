NCAA Tournament Expert Picks, Predictions: First Four, Final Four

NCAA Tournament Expert Picks, Predictions: First Four, Final Four

By March 14, 2022 10:20 pm

NCAA Tournament predictions, college basketball expert picks for the First Four games along with their Final Four picks

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction

NCAA Tournament First Four, Final Four
TA&MCC vs Texas Southern | Indiana vs Wyoming
Bryant vs Wright State | Notre Dame vs Rutgers
Final Four Picks | NCAA Tournament Schedule

NCAA Tournament First Four
Texas Southern vs Texas A&M-Corpus Cristi

6:40, truTV
Line: Texas Southern -3.5, o/u: 136

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Texas Southern
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Texas Southern
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Texas A&M-CC
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Texas Southern
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Texas A&M-CC
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Texas Southern
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Texas Southern
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Teas A&M-CC
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Texas Southern
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Texas A&M-CC
CONSENSUS PICK: Texas Southern

NCAA Tournament First Four, Final Four
Indiana vs Wyoming | Bryant vs Wright State
Notre Dame vs Rutgers | Final Four Picks

NEXT: Indiana vs Wyoming Expert Picks, Predictions

