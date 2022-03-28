NCAA Tournament Expert Picks, Predictions: Final Four

By March 28, 2022 4:51 pm

NCAA Tournament predictions, college basketball expert picks for the Final Four games

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction

NCAA Tournament Final Four Expert Picks
Duke vs North Carolina | Expert Picks So Far  

NCAA Tournament Final Four
Kansas vs Villanova

Line: Kansas -4.5, o/u: 132.5

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Villanova
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Kansas
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Kansas
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Kansas
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Kansas
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Kansas
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Kansas
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Kansas
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Villanova
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Villanova
CONSENSUS PICK: Kansas

