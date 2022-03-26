NCAA Tournament Expert Picks, Predictions: Elite 8

NCAA Tournament predictions, college basketball expert picks for the Elite 8 games
* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
NCAA Tournament Elite 8 Expert Picks
Houston vs Villanova | Duke vs Houston
COMING LATE SATURDAY …
Kansas vs Miami | UNC vs Saint Peter’s
NCAA Tournament Elite 8
Houston vs Villanova
Line: Houston -2.5, o/u: 128
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: Villanova
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Houston
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Houston
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Villanova
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Houston
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Houston
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Houston
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Villanova
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Houston
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Villanova
CONSENSUS PICK: Houston