Minnesota vs Penn State College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview

Minnesota vs Penn State prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Wednesday, March 9

Minnesota vs Penn State How To Watch

Date: Wednesday, March 9

Game Time: 8:30 ET

Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

How To Watch: BTN

Record: Minnesota (13-16), Penn State (12-16)

Minnesota vs Penn State Game Preview, Big Ten Tournament

Why Minnesota Will Win

The Penn State defense isn’t great, and it’s not helping itself by forcing mistakes.

It beat Minnesota in mid-February because the defense was fantastic overall, but it’s not because it forced a ton of turnovers. When the Gophers won the week before, they turned it over just three times.

The Nittany Lions might be shooting relatively well, but they’re not scoring. They don’t generate easy points off the defense, there isn’t enough from three, the mistakes won’t be coming from the Gophers.

Minnesota is fourth in the nation in fewest turnovers.

But …

Why Penn State Will Win

Minnesota just doesn’t rebound.

That would be a problem for most teams, but triple that for a team that can’t shoot a lick lately.

The Gophers haven’t been all that bad from three, but it’s coming into this after failing to hit 40% in either of its last two games and hasn’t been able to keep up in the run of six losses in seven games.

No, Penn State doesn’t force big defensive plays, but the Gopher D doesn’t do that, either. It’s going to have to shoot its way out of this, and …

Minnesota vs Penn State: What’s Going To Happen

This is going to be BRUTAL over the last five minutes.

It’ll be an ugly game, but it’ll be close throughout. And then cue the circus music when it comes to these two shooting free throws.

To be fair, Penn State was great on the line in the loss to Rutgers, and Minnesota hasn’t been bad over the last three games, but in general, these two are miserable at making free throws.

Neither team is playing well, but Minnesota will just a wee bit worse.

Minnesota vs Penn State Prediction, Lines

Penn State 68, Minnesota 64

Line: Penn State -3.5, o/u: 125.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

