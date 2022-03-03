Michigan State vs Ohio State prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Thursday, March 3

Michigan State vs Ohio State How To Watch

Date: Thursday, March 3

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Value City Arena, Columbus, OH

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Michigan State (19-9), Ohio State (18-9)

Michigan State vs Ohio State Game Preview

Why Michigan State Will Win

What the hell has happened to Ohio State?

Every time it seems like it’s about to do something impressive, it loses to Maryland and lowly Nebraska.

It’s not necessarily a flaky team, but it’s not hitting from three – it failed to get to 30% from outside against Maryland and Nebraska – and overall it hasn’t been able to come up with any consistency overall lately.

Michigan State hasn’t exactly been sharp, but it’s okay from three, strong defensively at coming up with blocked shots, and …

Why Ohio State Will Win

What the hell has happened to Michigan State?

This looked like a possible player back in mid-January, and then it lost eight of its last 13 games thanks to a massive power outage.

The defense isn’t forcing mistakes for easy points, there are way too many turnovers, and getting to 70 points has been a grind.

The Spartans haven’t put up more than 70 in seven of the last nine games, they can’t seem to buy a free throw – they’re struggling to hit half of them – and they’re not coming up with enough rebounds.

Ohio State might be cold lately, but that’s an aberration – it’s one of the better shooting teams in the Big Ten, and …

What’s Going To Happen

After losing two of the last three games at home – and going to overtime in the one win – Ohio State could really use a little momentum.

Michigan State could really use a little anything.

The Buckeyes might not be playing well, but the Spartans have been a whole lot worse. Ohio State will hit its free throws and do well on the boards – that will be enough.

Michigan State vs Ohio State Prediction, Lines

Ohio State 74, Michigan State 65

Line: Ohio State -6, o/u: 138.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 3

2022 College Football Schedules: All 131 Teams