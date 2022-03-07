Marshall vs FIU College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview

Marshall vs FIU prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Tuesday, March 8

Marshall vs FIU How To Watch

Date: Tuesday, March 8

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Ford Center at The Star, Frisco, TX

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: Florida International (15-16), Marshall (11-20)

Marshall vs FIU Game Preview, C-USA Conference Tournament

Why FIU Will Win

The Golden Panthers are going to keep on shooting.

They might have issues turning the ball over, and the defense is too often a rumor, but they’re going to keep on firing from three.

They’re not great at hitting their shots, but they keep taking them to generate threes in bulk. Best of all, they’ve been able to beat Marshall twice even though they weren’t rolling from the outside.

On the flip side, Marshall can’t hit a thing from the outside – even though it takes a ton of threes – and it doesn’t do enough from the free throw line and from the field to make up for it.

But …

Why Marshall Will Win

FIU doesn’t do anything from the free throw line, either.

It turns the ball over in bulk which doesn’t help an already suspect defense. No, Marshall doesn’t make threes – hitting just 30% – but it’ll keep bombing away to at least match FIU in outside shots. It could be a matter of quantity over quality here.

FIU has lost four straight with the offense flailing, there’s no consistency whatever, and …

Marshall vs FIU: What’s Going To Happen

FIU is just a bit better from three than Marshall is.

Neither team is anything special, but the Herd are having a hard time getting to 40% from the field, much less from three. FIU will come up with a few more free throws and few extra threes.

It won’t be easy, but it’ll be three in a row in the series against Marshall.

Marshall vs FIU Prediction, Lines

FIU 69, Marshall 67

Line: Marshall -3, o/u: 145.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

