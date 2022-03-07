Marist vs Quinnipiac College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview

Marist vs Quinnipiac prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Tuesday, March 8

Marist vs Quinnipiac How To Watch

Date: Tuesday, March 8

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Venue: Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic City, NJ

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: Marist (14-15), Quinnipiac (12-16)

Marist vs Quinnipiac Game Preview, MAAC Conference Tournament

Why Marist Will Win

The Red Foxes are playing well.

They might have been rocked in their last two games – both on the road – but that was coming off a nice six-game winning streak with the defense coming up with one of its best stretches of the season.

Part of the streak was a 67-66 win over Quinnipiac, hitting 15 threes and and doing a strong job on the boards to hold up late. They need to keep firing away from the outside against a Bobcat D that’s miserable from three, but …

Why Quinnipiac Will Win

This is a better team than it’s shown over the last several weeks.

The Bobcats are 1-9 in their last ten games, but they make whole bunch of threes, they’re fantastic from the free throw line, and they move the ball around well enough to keep the O going.

This isn’t a big-time scoring team, and it’s not strong from the field, but it’ll manufacture points and the defense should be able to keep down the mediocre Marist offense.

The Red Foxes aren’t hitting 15 threes again, but …

Marist vs Quinnipiac: What’s Going To Happen

Quinnipiac just doesn’t know how to win.

It beat Marist in late January thanks to one of its best offensive performances of the year, but that was a total aberration. It’s able to keep games close, but the shooting lately has been abysmal – it’s struggling to hit 40% from the field – and forget about hitting from three on a consistent basis.

This won’t be anything pretty, but Marist will slip by – it’ll shoot just a wee bit better and will hold up on the free throw line.

Marist vs Quinnipiac Prediction, Lines

Marist 70, Quinnipiac 66

Line: Marist -2.5, o/u: 141

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2

