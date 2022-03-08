Manhattan vs Rider College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview

Manhattan vs Rider prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Tuesday, March 8

Manhattan vs Rider How To Watch

Date: Tuesday, March 8

Game Time: 5:00 ET

Venue: Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic City, NJ

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: Manhattan (15-14), Rider (12-18)

– Sign up and live stream college basketball on ESPN+

– Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Manhattan vs Rider Game Preview, MAAC Tournament

Why Manhattan Will Win

The Jaspers might not be consistent, but they have a way of rising up and rocking offensively from time to time.

That includes an overtime win over Rider in early February.

They don’t shoot threes and the defense is what sad looks like – for the most part. It’s been a disaster throughout the season at stopping the three, but it’s been outstanding over the last several games, holding teams to under 28% from the outside.

The key will be getting to the free throw line. The team might not shoot well overall, but no one in the MAAC gets more production on the stripe, but …

– Latest Polls AP | Coaches

Why Rider Will Win

Manhattan is bad at shooting, and it doesn’t come up with the rebounds to make up for it.

That’s where the Broncs come in.

Rider it good on the offensive boards and great overall on the glass. It beat Manhattan the first time around when it was +6 in rebounding margin, and lost the second time when it was -5.

That second game was a blip – the Jaspers aren’t that good on the glass.

Rider generates a ton of steals, it should come up with a slew of points on the move, and …

– Top 25 Game Previews, Predictions

Manhattan vs Rider: What’s Going To Happen

Rebounds.

If Rider wins the rebounding margin, it wins this without too much of a problem. That starts with making Manhattan miss, and that’s not too hard.

Look elsewhere if you desire threes, and this will get ugly at times, but the Broncs will win on the free throw line … and the boards.

Manhattan vs Rider Prediction, Lines

Rider 69, Manhattan 65

Line: Rider -1.5, o/u: 137.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

– CFN Latest NFL Mock Draft: Post-Combine

Must See Rating: 2

5: Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain

1: American Auto

2022 College Football Schedules: All 131 Teams