LSU vs Arkansas prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Wednesday, March 2

LSU vs Arkansas How To Watch

Date: Wednesday, March 2

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Venue: Bud Walton Arena, Fayetteville, AR

How To Watch: ESPN2

Record: LSU (20-9), Arkansas (23-6)

– Sign up and live stream college basketball on ESPN+

– Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

LSU vs Arkansas Game Preview

Why LSU Will Win

The Tigers have just enough dangerous parts to hang around with the Hogs, even if they’re struggling lately.

They’re able to shoot well enough to keep up with the teams with the offensive pop, and the defense has been doing a fantastic job of stopping the three.

No one in the nation comes up with more steals, few teams are better overall defensively, and again, good luck getting a clean look from three.

As long as the Tigers are able to hit close to 45% from the field, they have a chance, but …

– Latest Polls AP | Coaches

Why Arkansas Will Win

LSU has a really, really, really hard time on the road.

It’s great at home – at least it has been against everyone but Ole Miss and … Arkansas. The Hogs won the first meeting 65-58 back in mid-January.

LSU failed to get to 40% from the field in the loss, but that was an aberration in Baton Rouge. On the road, the team is 1-6 in its last seven games and 2-7 in the last nine.

The offense just stops and the shooting isn’t good enough. Yeah, the Tigers come up with a whole bunch of steals and are great defensively, but Arkansa doesn’t rely on the three and doesn’t turn the ball over all that much.

And …

– Top 25 Game Previews, Predictions

What’s Going To Happen

It could be argued that Arkansas is playing as well or better than anyone in the SEC over the last several days. It’s on a four-game winning streak and came up with a terrific win over Kentucky.

It’s not going to drop the game at home.

Yes, LSU comes up with whole lot of turnovers, but it also gives the ball away too much. Arkansas forced 17 turnovers in the first meeting and should generate close to that many on this go-round.

LSU vs Arkansas Prediction, Lines

Arkansas 75, LSU 69

Line: Arkansas -5.5, o/u: 139.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

5: Doing something positive for the next 40 days

1: Fast food tartar sauce

2022 College Football Schedules: All 131 TeamsF