Louisville vs Georgia Tech College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview

Louisville vs Georgia Tech prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Tuesday, March 8

Louisville vs Georgia Tech How To Watch

Date: Tuesday, March 8

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

How To Watch: ACC Network

Record: Louisville (12-18), Georgia Tech (12-19)

Louisville vs Georgia Tech Game Preview, ACC Conference Tournament

Why Louisville Will Win

The Cardinals might have hit the skids, but they’re not shooting that poorly, they’re taking a lot of threes, and they’re good on the boards.

Even over the four game losing streak they’ve been able to move the ball around well and should be able to win the battle on the boards.

Georgia Tech gets hit with a ton of fouls, it turns the ball over too much, and it doesn’t manufacture points on the free throw line or from three. It got by a bad Boston College team, but it dropped seven of its last nine partly because the defense is allowing easy baskets in bulk.

The Cardinals were able to win the first meeting back in early January after going +11 in rebounding margin, but …

Why Georgia Tech Will Win

Georgia Tech should be able to generate a slew of turnovers.

It didn’t happen a few months ago when they played, but they’re going to come up with a few steals against a leaky UofL backcourt – 54 turnovers in the last four games – and if it can do anything from three, there won’t be a problem.

This isn’t a big shooting team from the outside, but giving up the three has been a problem for the Cardinals over the last few games. Georgia Tech is 7-0 when making 41% or more of its threes, and it’s 8-1 when making 40% or more.

Louisville vs Georgia Tech: What’s Going To Happen

Don’t expect much from the free throw line.

Neither team can make them, and it’s going to get ugly at the end.

Both teams are equally inept at consistent scoring, but Georgia Tech has been a wee bit sharper from the field lately and is just a teeny-tiny bit better from the line.

Also, the Yellow Jacket D forces mistakes. The Cardinal defense doesn’t quite do as much.

Louisville vs Georgia Tech Prediction, Lines

Georgia Tech 64, Louisville 61

Line: Louisville -1.5, o/u: 135

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

