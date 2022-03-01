Kentucky vs Ole Miss prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Tuesday, March 1

Kentucky vs Ole Miss How To Watch

Date: Tuesday, March 1

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Rupp Arena, Lexington, KY

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Kentucky (23-6), Ole Miss (13-16)

– Sign up and live stream college basketball on ESPN+

– Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Kentucky vs Ole Miss Game Preview

Why Ole Miss Will Win

The Rebels have lost six of their last seven games, but they’re battling.

It’s a decent defensive team from three, it’s been good over the last few games on the free throw line, and there’s just enough ball movement to create points.

Kentucky is coming off a loss to Arkansas after not being able to hit a thing from the outside – that’s been a problem over the last few games.

It’s an erratic team from three, the defense has been slipping a bit, and …

– Latest Polls AP | Coaches

Why Kentucky Will Win

Kentucky needs this to stay alive in the SEC regular season title chase.

Yeah, it struggled from the outside against Arkansas, it missed a few too many free throws, and the defense wasn’t great … and it lost on the road by two to a strong, fired up team.

Ole Miss isn’t all that bad, but it won’t come close to keeping up on the boards and it won’t shoot well enough to keep up.

After the loss to the Hogs, Kentucky is going to be cranked up to come up with a good performance at home.

It’s 17-0 in Rupp.

– Top 25 Game Previews, Predictions

What’s Going To Happen

It’s Kentucky’s final home game of the year, and it’s not going to come out light.

After the loss to Arkansas the energy will be there from the start, and Ole Miss won’t be able to keep up from there. A Rebel run will come in the early second half to make the Cats keep trying, but it won’t be enough to get by.

Kentucky will hit enough threes to open it up to stay alive for the SEC regular season title.

Kentucky vs Ole Miss Prediction, Lines

Kentucky 78, Ole Miss 65

Line: Kentucky -17, o/u: 141.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2

5: Romy

1: Michelle

2022 College Football Schedules: All 131 Teams