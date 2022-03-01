Kansas vs TCU prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Tuesday, March 1

Kansas vs TCU How To Watch

Date: Tuesday, March 1

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena, Fort Worth, TX

How To Watch: Big 12

Record: Kansas (23-5), TCU (18-9)

– Sign up and live stream college basketball on ESPN+

– Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Kansas vs TCU Game Preview

Why Kansas Will Win

No, Kansas won’t be that flat two games in a row.

It struggled from the field in a strange 80-70 loss to Baylor on Saturday – give credit to the Bears for a great defensive performance – but the Jayhawk D was great at stopping the three.

TCU doesn’t make threes.

It doesn’t take enough, and it doesn’t make them when it does. It’s a team that should fit Kansas perfectly. It wants a relatively low scoring game that relies in its rebounding ability and defensive toughness inside.

Kansas hits its threes and it leads the Big 12 in defensive rebounds. But …

– Latest Polls AP | Coaches

Why TCU Will Win

The rebounding. It has to be there.

No, the offense isn’t there to keep up if Kansas gets rolling, but TCU is one of the toughest teams in the Big 12. It gets nasty defensively – especially lately from three – and it makes lots and lots of shots inside.

It wants to make this a battle that comes down to passing the ball around and coming up with the easy inside shot. It’s hitting well over 50% from the field over the last three games, Kansas is giving up too many offensive rebounds, and …

– Top 25 Game Previews, Predictions

What’s Going To Happen

TCU isn’t hitting its free throws, and it’s a huge problem.

If you’re not able to run in a shootout in the 80s, you have to score whenever there’s an opportunity. TCU doesn’t get to the line enough, and it doesn’t do enough when it’s there.

Kansas isn’t amazing on the free throw line, but it’s good enough, and it leads the Big 12 at hitting the threes. That will be enough to survive.

Kansas vs TCU Prediction, Lines

Kansas 74, TCU 68

Line: Kansas -5.5, o/u: 144.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Must See Rating: 4

5: Romy

1: Michelle

2022 College Football Schedules: All 131 Teams