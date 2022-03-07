Jacksonville vs Bellarmine College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview

Jacksonville vs Bellarmine prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Tuesday, March 8

Jacksonville vs Bellarmine How To Watch

Date: Tuesday, March 8

Game Time: 5:00 ET

Venue: Freedom Hall, Louisville, KY

How To Watch: ESPN2

Record: Jacksonville (21-9), Bellarmine (19-13)

Jacksonville vs Bellarmine Game Preview, Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament Final

Why Jacksonville Will Win

Everything is clicking.

The Dolphins have won seven of their last eight with a great run from the defense – especially from three – and with the offense forcing things inside to crank up the scoring percentage.

They’re hitting 45% overall from the field but they’re hitting close to half of their shots over the last few weeks. There isn’t a lot happening from three, but the defense is stuffing everyone for the outside and overall the rebounding has been an improvement.

Bellarmine is playing well, too, but it’s relying too much on its outside shooting. Everything is great when the threes fall, but when they don’t, there’s a problem.

However …

Why Bellarmine Will Win

The threes are falling.

The Knights don’t necessarily win when they make a ton of threes, but they win when they hit the ones they take – bulk threes don’t necessarily matter.

They’re 7-1 when they make 41% or more of their outside shots and 11-2 when they make 36% or more.

One of those wins was against Jacksonville.

But …

Jacksonville vs Bellarmine: What’s Going To Happen

The Dolphins lead the Atlantic Sun in three point defense.

Again, they’re great at getting on the outside and shutting things down, allowing just eight teams to hit 36% or better from the outside.

Jacksonville lost the first meeting because it couldn’t do anything right on the free throw line and Bellarmine couldn’t miss. This time around, the defense will rise up to take the Atlantic Sun title.

Jacksonville vs Bellarmine Prediction, Lines

Jacksonville 65, Bellarmine 63

Line: Bellarmine -3, o/u: 123

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

