Idaho vs Sacramento State College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview

Idaho vs Sacramento State prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Wednesday, March 9

Idaho vs Sacramento State How To Watch

Date: Wednesday, March 9

Game Time: 11:30 ET

Venue: Idaho Central Arena, Boise, ID

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: Idaho (9-21), Sacramento State (10-17)

– Sign up and live stream college basketball on ESPN+

– Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Idaho vs Sacramento State Game Preview, Big Sky Tournament Final

Why Idaho Will Win

The Vandals are coming off a strong performance in the win over Northern Arizona with a good shooting day, a great game from the free throw line, and with the defense holding up big when it had to.

It’s a good shooting team from the outside that should give the Hornets a problem. They were able to beat them back in late January by hitting ten threes, and they’re going to have to do that again.

Sacramento State doesn’t move the ball around, it doesn’t do much on the boards, and it’s awful at guarding the three. However …

– Latest Polls AP | Coaches

Why Sacramento State Will Win

Sacramento State is great at shooting from the outside, too.

It doesn’t take a ton of threes, but it makes them when it takes them.

There isn’t a whole lot of consistency to the O, and there’s a problem on the free throw line, but it’s not going to give the ball away and it’s not going to make a ton of mistakes – there won’t be a slew of easy Vandal points.

It was able to roll the Vandals by 32 a few weeks ago when it hit 57% from the field, and …

– Top 25 Game Previews, Predictions

Idaho vs Sacramento State: What’s Going To Happen

It’s not going to be as ugly as the last meeting, but Sacramento State will move on with consistent shooting, a few threes, and with Idaho turning it over a bit too much.

It’ll be close in the first half, but the Idaho empty trips will start adding up.

Idaho vs Sacramento State Prediction, Lines

Sacramento State 74, Idaho 68

Line: Sacramento State -1.5, o/u: 140

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

– CFN Latest NFL Mock Draft: Post-Combine

Must See Rating: 2

5: King Otto

1: Lost City

2022 College Football Schedules: All 131 Teams