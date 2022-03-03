Houston vs Temple prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Thursday, March 3

Houston vs Temple How To Watch

Date: Thursday, March 3

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Fertitta Center, Houston, TX

How To Watch: ESPN2

Record: Houston (24-4), Temple (16-10)

Houston vs Temple Game Preview

Why Temple Will Win

The Owls are making a late run with a desperate hope of getting on the bubble – they need this.

They’ve won three of their last four games because of their solid defense that’s allowing under 40% from the field. They’re great at guarding the three, rebounds aren’t a problem, and no on win the AAC takes more free throws.

Houston might have won the first meeting, but the offense struggled in the 66-61 fight. Temple allowed just 4-of-22 from three and stayed in the game late, but …

Why Houston Will Win

Temple can’t shoot. Actually, Temple can shoot, but it doesn’t make enough baskets.

It’s a brutal struggle for the Owls to get to 70 points with the inability to do much from three. Throw in the problems on the free throw line – they take them, but they don’t make them – and it shouldn’t take much of a scoring push to get by.

The Cougars are on a nice five game winning streak with the defense ramping up the intensity over the last three games, so …

What’s Going To Happen

Expect the Cougars to lock this down fast.

Temple’s defense is just good enough to keep this from getting out of hand, but Houston can win the AAC regular season title outright and can take the Memphis game off.

Threes have been a problem for Houston, but it’ll get to the line plenty of times and keep pulling away from the free throw line.

Houston vs Temple Prediction, Lines

Houston 77, Temple 62

Line: Houston -16, o/u: 131.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 2

