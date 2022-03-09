Georgia vs Vanderbilt College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview

Georgia vs Vanderbilt prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Wednesday, March 9

Georgia vs Vanderbilt How To Watch

Date: Wednesday, March 9

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL

How To Watch: SEC Network

Record: Georgia (6-25), Vanderbilt (15-15)

– Sign up and live stream college basketball on ESPN+

– Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Georgia vs Vanderbilt Game Preview, SEC Tournament

Why Georgia Will Win

Okay, Georgia. It’s the first basketball game of the rest of your life.

Because this school is a problem for Alabama at the moment, it pulled off a win over the Crimson Tide in late January, and that’s been it for the fun losing 11 straight and 19 of the last 20.

However, for all of the problems, this isn’t a bad shooting team. It’s good on the free throw line and solid from the interior, even if it can’t shoot the three.

It’s not like Vanderbilt is setting the world on fire. It beat Georgia in late January, but it’s having problems on the boards and there are way, way, way too many turnovers.

However …

– Latest Polls AP | Coaches

Why Vanderbilt Will Win

Georgia doesn’t force turnovers, at all.

There aren’t any steals, the defensive stops are missing, and the defense is letting just about everyone score at will.

The Bulldogs are allowing 47% from the field and everyone is fattening up with lots and lots of points.

You have to try to not have 70 points coming out of the locker room.

Vanderbilt is shooting well even when it’s losing, and against this D, that’s enough.

– Top 25 Game Previews, Predictions

Georgia vs Vanderbilt: What’s Going To Happen

Can Georgia become the story of the early part of the SEC Tournament?

A win over Vanderbilt would make the season at this point, and the offense will come close with an energetic performance with a whole lot points on the inside.

It won’t be enough.

Vanderbilt will hit the threes that Georgia won’t, and it’ll take over in a way it normally never does – with offensive rebounds.

Georgia vs Vanderbilt Prediction, Lines

Vanderbilt 81, Georgia 73

Line: Vanderbilt -9, o/u: 144.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

– CFN Latest NFL Mock Draft: Post-Combine

Must See Rating: 2

5: King Otto

1: Lost City

2022 College Football Schedules: All 131 Teams