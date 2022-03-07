Georgia State vs Louisiana College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview

Georgia State vs Louisiana prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Monday, March 7
Georgia State vs Louisiana How To Watch
Date: Monday, March 7
Game Time: 7:00 ET
Venue: Pensacola Bay Center, Pensacola, FL
How To Watch: ESPN2
Record: Georgia State (16-14), Louisiana (17-10)
Georgia State vs Louisiana Game Preview, Sun Belt Conference Championship
Why Georgia State Will Win
Georgia State won the first two meetings over the Ragin’ Cajuns even though the defense struggled a wee bit.
On a run of eight straight wins, they’ve found a groove even though the shooting hasn’t been great, the three pointers aren’t there, and there’s no consistency.
So what’s going so right? Offensive rebounds. The Panthers might not be able to shoot, but they make up for it by coming up with a bazillion second chance points.
They don’t turn the ball over, they attack the rim, and the defense keeps scores low. However …
Why Louisiana Will Win
Louisiana is red hot.
It lost 65-58 at Georgia State a few weeks ago, but that’s the only blip in a 6-1 run, including a nice win over Troy to get here.
It’s one of the few teams in the Sun Belt that can hang with Georgia State on the glass. It won the rebounding margin in both games with a slew of offensive rebounds of its own.
The defense is terrific – it’s more than happy to play a low scoring battle – and the offense is great on the free throw line when it needs to be, but …
Georgia State vs Louisiana: What’s Going To Happen
The Ragin’ Cajuns turn it over way too much.
In a game that’s likely going to be plays in the 60s – at most – the little mistakes will matter. Louisiana turned it over 33 times in the two losses to Georgia State, and once again, that’s going to be just enough to be the difference.
Georgia State vs Louisiana Prediction, Lines
Georgia State 66, Louisiana 62
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING
