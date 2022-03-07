Georgia State vs Louisiana College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview

Georgia State vs Louisiana prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Monday, March 7

Georgia State vs Louisiana How To Watch

Date: Monday, March 7

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Pensacola Bay Center, Pensacola, FL

How To Watch: ESPN2

Record: Georgia State (16-14), Louisiana (17-10)

Georgia State vs Louisiana Game Preview, Sun Belt Conference Championship

Why Georgia State Will Win

Georgia State won the first two meetings over the Ragin’ Cajuns even though the defense struggled a wee bit.

On a run of eight straight wins, they’ve found a groove even though the shooting hasn’t been great, the three pointers aren’t there, and there’s no consistency.

So what’s going so right? Offensive rebounds. The Panthers might not be able to shoot, but they make up for it by coming up with a bazillion second chance points.

They don’t turn the ball over, they attack the rim, and the defense keeps scores low. However …

Why Louisiana Will Win

Louisiana is red hot.

It lost 65-58 at Georgia State a few weeks ago, but that’s the only blip in a 6-1 run, including a nice win over Troy to get here.

It’s one of the few teams in the Sun Belt that can hang with Georgia State on the glass. It won the rebounding margin in both games with a slew of offensive rebounds of its own.

The defense is terrific – it’s more than happy to play a low scoring battle – and the offense is great on the free throw line when it needs to be, but …

Georgia State vs Louisiana: What’s Going To Happen

The Ragin’ Cajuns turn it over way too much.

In a game that’s likely going to be plays in the 60s – at most – the little mistakes will matter. Louisiana turned it over 33 times in the two losses to Georgia State, and once again, that’s going to be just enough to be the difference.

Georgia State vs Louisiana Prediction, Lines

Georgia State 66, Louisiana 62

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING

