Georgetown vs Seton Hall College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview

Georgetown vs Seton Hall prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Wednesday, March 9

Georgetown vs Seton Hall How To Watch

Date: Wednesday, March 9

Game Time: 9:30 ET

Venue: Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

How To Watch: FS1

Record: Georgetown (6-24), Seton Hall (20-9)

– Sign up and live stream college basketball on ESPN+

– Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Georgetown vs Seton Hall Game Preview, Big East Tournament

Why Georgetown Will Win

The Hoyas get to turn it loose with nothing to lose.

It’s a lost season with a brutal 20-game losing streak since mid-December, but everything starts now. The season can be made by screwing up Seton Hall, and it almost did that a few days ago.

The Pirates won the last meeting 73-68, but the Georgetown defense allowed just 4-of-20 from three and the offense was decent at getting to the line – that’s what it does.

It would be nice if the Hoyas were better from three and could come up with more defensive stops in meaningful moments, but they make free throws. They’ve taken 94 over the last four games, but …

– Latest Polls AP | Coaches

Why Seton Hall Will Win

Georgetown can’t stop anyone from the field.

Seton Hall didn’t shoot well in either game against the Hoyas and still managed to win both of them.

The D allows 78 points per game with everyone able to get easy shots – the Hoyas get hit for 46% from the field.

No, Seton Hall hasn’t been great in the two games, but it’s on a five-game winning streak, it’s learned to push through in close games, and it’s able to overcome its problems with lots of rebounds and plenty of big defensive stops and takeaways.

In this, it’ll be about …

– Top 25 Game Previews, Predictions

Georgetown vs Seton Hall: What’s Going To Happen

The rebounds.

Seton Hall is +22 in rebounding margin in the two games against the Hoyas, and that’s not about to stop.

Georgetown will come out hot and get everyone all excited, and then Seton Hall will wake up and start hitting its shots. One big run in the second half will put the game away, helped by a whole lot of offensive rebounds.

Georgetown vs Seton Hall Prediction, Lines

Seton Hall 74, Georgetown 63

Line: Seton Hall -10, o/u: 144.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

– CFN Latest NFL Mock Draft: Post-Combine

Must See Rating: 2

5: King Otto

1: Lost City

2022 College Football Schedules: All 131 Teams