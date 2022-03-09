Fordham vs George Mason College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview

Fordham vs George Mason prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Thursday, March 10

Fordham vs George Mason How To Watch

Date: Thursday, March 10

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Capital One Arena, Washington, DC

How To Watch: USA Network

Record: Fordham (15-15), George Mason (14-15)

Fordham vs George Mason Game Preview, Atlantic 10 Tournament

Why Fordham Will Win

The Rams aren’t going to come out hand hang 85 on the board unless everything goes right, but they’re going to take plenty of threes, do a good job at guarding on the outside, and they’re going to come up with plenty of rebounds.

They do have a bit of a scoring punch – they actually did hang 85 on UMass a few days ago – and there won’t be too much of a concern with the George Mason defense that doesn’t force mistakes and hasn’t been anything special to close out the regular season.

But …

Why George Mason Will Win

The Patriots will make a ton of threes.

They might not have the defense to hold up on the inside, and they tend to lose when they have to push the offense, but they’ve hit 21 threes over the last two games and will keep on bombing away throughout.

They lost the first game to Fordham 50-47 on the road, but they were way off from outside and never got to the free throw line. With this team, though, it’s all about the threes.

Hit ten of them, and good things happen. But …

Fordham vs George Mason: What’s Going To Happen

Duh, of course teams do well when they make a whole lot of threes, but George Mason is 9-5 when it hits ten or more threes and 5-10 when it doesn’t.

Fordham has allowed just three teams to hit double-digit threes.

Fordham vs George Mason Prediction, Lines

Fordham 63, George Mason 58

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING

