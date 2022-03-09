Florida vs Texas A&M College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview

Florida vs Texas A&M prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Thursday, March 10

Florida vs Texas A&M How To Watch

Date: Thursday, March 10

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL

How To Watch: SEC Network

Record: Florida (19-12), Texas A&M (20-11)

Florida vs Texas A&M Game Preview, SEC Tournament

Why Florida Will Win

The Gators weren’t bad over the the finishing kick – they lost to some of the SEC’s stars – and played Texas A&M tough on the road in a 56-55 loss. It was able to pull it off even though it couldn’t hit a thing.

This should be another low scoring tight battle and it should come down to free throws. A&M is awful on the line – NO CHANCE it goes 16-for-16 like it did in the first game – and Florida should be at least a +3 there. However …

Why Texas A&M Will Win

The A&M defense locked down well lately in the four-game winning streak.

The team got past a brutal stretch of eight straight losses by passing it around a bit better coming up with one of the better shooting stretches of the season, but again, it all starts with the D.

The Aggies are among the best in the nation at forcing turnovers and mistakes, and it’s that pressure that should force a shooting-challenged team like Florida from getting into a groove.

Florida vs Texas A&M: What’s Going To Happen

Can either team do enough on the glass?

Don’t expect any sort of a high-octane shootout, and look for both defenses to step up with a slew of takeaways as a part of long stretches of scoring slips.

Texas A&M shoots a bit better because it moves the ball around faster. It’ll be tight late.

Florida vs Texas A&M Prediction, Lines

Texas A&M 65, Florida 62

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING

