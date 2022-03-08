Florida State vs Syracuse College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview

Florida State vs Syracuse prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Wednesday, March 9

Florida State vs Syracuse How To Watch

Date: Wednesday, March 9

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Florida State (17-13), Syracuse (15-16)

Florida State vs Syracuse Game Preview, ACC Tournament

Why Florida State Will Win

The Seminoles have picked a nice time to start playing well.

it was a rough run over the second half of the season going 1-8, but they came up with a stunner over Virginia and took out Notre Dame and NC State to come into this relatively hot.

What is it doing right? It’s making its shots. That’s not a given for an offense that struggled to get to 40% on a regular basis for weeks.

On the flip side, the Syracuse defense has fallen off the map. It can always step it up now that the ACC Tournament lights are on – it’s Syracuse – but it’s getting roadside lately allowing teams to hit half of their shots over the last four games.

However …

Why Syracuse Will Win

The Orange are scoring.

The defense has been uncharacteristically bad lately, but the offense has been good from three, the team’s been strong from the free throw line, and there’s a decent burst from time to time.

There aren’t a lot of mistakes and there won’t be too many easy Florida State points, and that might mean everything – there can’t be any empty trips. The offense has to come through and keep pushing because …

Florida State vs Syracuse: What’s Going To Happen

Yeah, the Syracuse defense – it’s just not getting it done.

It doesn’t hack away and there aren’t a lot of fouls, but it’s not coming up with turnovers and it’s not as good on the boards as it needs to be.

Again, it’s Syracuse, so there’s always the shot at going on an out-of-the-blue run this weekend, but Florida State is playing too well and it’s too strong at moving the ball around to get sucked into the positives of the Orange defensive style.

Florida State vs Syracuse Prediction, Lines

Florida State 75, Syracuse 71

Line: Florida State -1, o/u: 147

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

