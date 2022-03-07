Fairfield vs Canisius College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview

Fairfield vs Canisius prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Tuesday, March 8

Fairfield vs Canisius How To Watch

Date: Tuesday, March 8

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic City, NJ

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: Fairfield (14-17), Canisius (11-20)

Fairfield vs Canisius Game Preview, MAAC Tournament

Why Fairfield Will Win

The Stags might be struggling, but they’re able to keep scores low, games close, and they’ve won two of their last three. It’s not a hard formula when it comes to them – when they shoot well, they win.

They’re 12-4 when they make 43% or more of their shots, and they’re 2-13 when they don’t.

Canisius allows teams to hit 46% of their shots.

The Golden Griffins don’t do anything from the outside – even though they take a ton of threes – and they’re 0-2 against Fairfield. The Stags hit 51% from the field in the Valentine’s Day win, and they hit 52% in the first meeting.

But …

Why Canisius Will Win

Canisius picked a perfect time to play some of its bast basketball of the year.

It won three straight even though the defense hasn’t been amazing and the offense isn’t consistent. How’s it working? The ball movement has been great.

With Canisius it’s about assists. It needs to generate easy shots and baskets – it’s 7-1 when it comes up with 15 or more assists.

However …

Fairfield vs Canisius: What’s Going To Happen

As rocky as Fairfield has been, it’s only allowed more than 15 assists three times. However, it’s 3-11 when allowing 11 or more assists.

Canisius will get 12.

It’ll be a low scoring game with a whole lot of mess, but the Golden Griffins will keep up its decent shooting from the last few games to pull this off late.

Fairfield vs Canisius Prediction, Lines

Canisius 66, Fairfield 65

Line: Fairfield -2.5, o/u: 134

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

