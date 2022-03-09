DePaul vs St. John's College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview

DePaul vs St. John’s prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Wednesday, March 9

DePaul vs St. John’s How To Watch

Date: Wednesday, March 9

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

How To Watch: FS1

Record: DePaul (15-15), St. John’s (16-14)

– Sign up and live stream college basketball on ESPN+

– Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

DePaul vs St. John’s Game Preview, Big East Tournament

Why DePaul Will Win

The Blue Demons haven’t been bad over the last few weeks, and that includes a win over St. John’s.

It’s too late to get into the NCAA Tournament without a Big East championship, but they’re scoring in bunches, the shooting has been great, and it’s all started with lots and lots of big plays from the defense.

St. John’s might come up with steals, but it gives up way too many points, DePaul is scoring from three, on the free throw line, and on the move as it’s all working, and …

– Latest Polls AP | Coaches

Why St. John’s Will Win

St. John’s is about to crank up the offense even more in New York.

It’s not like it didn’t play well in the loss to DePaul – it scored 94 points – but DePaul was on.

This is the Big East’s best scoring attack, and like DePaul lately, a lot of this comes from generating steals and takeaways. This is a high risk, high reward team that can’t stop anyone in a half court battle, but …

– Top 25 Game Previews, Predictions

DePaul vs St. John’s: What’s Going To Happen

You want to get into another high-scoring firefight, DePaul? Let’s go.

St. John’s might have lost in Chicago a few weeks ago, but it won 89-84 at home in early January when it went off from three.

If you like killer defenses, this isn’t for you, but enjoy a whole ton of threes and a whole lot of momentum swings before the Red Storm finally pull away.

DePaul vs St. John’s Prediction, Lines

St. John’s 86, DePaul 80

Line: St. John’s -5, o/u: 154

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

– CFN Latest NFL Mock Draft: Post-Combine

Must See Rating: 3

5: King Otto

1: Lost City

2022 College Football Schedules: All 131 Teams