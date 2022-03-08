Delaware vs UNC Wilmington College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview, Lines, How To Watch

Delaware vs UNC Wilmington prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Tuesday, March 8

Delaware vs UNC Wilmington How To Watch

Date: Tuesday, March 8

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Entertainment & Sports Arena, Washington, DC

How To Watch: CBS Sports Network

Record: Delaware (21-12), UNC Wilmington (23-8)

Delaware vs UNC Wilmington Game Preview, CAA Conference Tournament Final

Why Delaware Will Win

The Blue Hens came out and ripped through Towson with stunning ease.

The defense held the Tigers to 4-of-23 from three, the offense was on fire from the start, and the intensity never let up in the 69-56 win.

Now they get a UNC Wilmington team that might have won the first two games in the series, but they were close.

The Seahawks don’t move the ball around all that well and they’re just okay on the boards. Delaware should be able to win the rebounding battle, hold up inside against a good defensive presence that blocks a lot of shots, and …

Why UNC Wilmington Will Win

UNC Wilmington isn’t going 4-of-23 from three. Even if it does, it might not matter.

It only hit 2-of-15 from three in the last meeting, and it won by seven. It hit half of its shots from three in the first meeting.

Delaware has the defense to keep this close throughout, and it showed off the ability to go on a big early run, but the Seahawks have been consistent from the field, they’ve been killers at times from the free throw line – like in the last win over the Blue Hands – and the defense should be able to hold up inside.

If Delaware isn’t dropping the threes, it’ll have an issue.

Delaware vs UNC Wilmington: What’s Going To Happen

Is that Delaware team going to show up two nights in a row?

The Blue Hens looked great against a Towson team that housed UNC Wilmington a few weeks ago, and it took everything in the bag for the Seahawks to slip by College of Charleston to get here, and …

Delaware gets it done to avoid the threezie.

It’ll be a low scoring battle, but the UNC Wilmington defense that’s allowing teams to hit 37% from three will give up two late bombs.

Delaware vs UNC Wilmington Prediction, Lines

Delaware 67, UNC Wilmington 66

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING

