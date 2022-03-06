Delaware vs Towson College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview

Delaware vs Towson prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Monday, March 7

Delaware vs Towson How To Watch

Date: Monday, March 7

Game Time: 6:00 ET

Venue: Entertainment & Sports Arena, Washington DC

How To Watch: CBS Sports Network

Record: Delaware (20-12), Towson (25-7)

Delaware vs Towson Game Preview, CAA Conference Tournament

Why Delaware Will Win

The Fightin’ Blue Hens have been hitting from the field.

They’re struggling a bit defensively overall in key moments, but they’re doing a good job of guarding the three and they’re using their ability to force mistakes to generate points.

They’re strong from three, they can move the ball inside, and they’re great when they crank up a slew of turnovers.

They lead the Colonial Athletic Association in field goal shooting percentage, but …

Why Towson Will Win

Delaware can’t handle Towson.

The Tigers won in the back-to-back games in late January after keeping the Fightin’ Blue Hens down from the field and keeping the mistakes to a minimum.

Towson has won six straight and ten of its last 11 by cranking up the offensive punch, but it wins on rebounding and defense. It’s going to hold down the Delaware outside showers, it was +11 in rebounding margin in both games, and …

Delaware vs Towson: What’s Going To Happen

Don’t expect a whole lot of points or anything crazy, but the defensive screws turned up by the Towson defense will be just enough to keep Delaware from going off.

The Tigers won’t give up the turnovers needed, and they’ll once again take the rebounding battle.

Delaware vs Towson Prediction, Lines

Towson 68, Delaware 59

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING

