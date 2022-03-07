CSU Northridge vs CSU Bakersfield College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview

CSU Northridge vs CSU Bakersfield prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Tuesday, March 8

CSU Northridge vs CSU Bakersfield How To Watch

Date: Tuesday, March 8

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Venue: Dollar Loan Center, Henderson, NV

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: CSU Northridge (7-22), CSU Bakersfield (7-18)

CSU Northridge vs CSU Bakersfield Game Preview, Big West Conference Tournament

Why CSU Northridge Will Win

The Matadors attack defensively.

They don’t have much of an offense, and shooting from the outside is a problem, but they’ll generate points with a whole lot of steals and transition points.

No, they don’t shoot well, but they’re decent on the offensive glass and Cal State Bakersfield doesn’t rebound on the defensive side.

It doesn’t hit threes, either.

The Roadrunners have a grand total of 18 made threes over the last six games since losing to Cal State Northridge 71-65, but …

Why CSU Bakersfield Will Win

The Matador defense has been ripped to shreds over the last few games.

It hasn’t been great throughout the year, but it’s allowing teams to hit half of their shots ever since closing down the Bakersfield offense in mid-February.

Yeah, the Northridge defense forces mistakes, but for all of its flaws, Bakersfield doesn’t have a turnover problem. And no, the Roadrunners might not do anything on the defensive glass, but they led the Big West in offensive rebounds and should be able to generate second chance points.

CSU Northridge vs CSU Bakersfield: What’s Going To Happen

Free throws. CSU Bakersfield can make them, and CSU Northridge can’t.

So how did the Matadors win the first meeting? They had one of their best shooting games of the season, hitting half of their shots and held the Roadrunners to 37% from the field.

Bakersfield shoots better than Northridge, though. Forget about threes – there won’t be any – this will come down to the free throw line.

CSU Northridge vs CSU Bakersfield Prediction, Lines

CSU Bakersfield 65, CSU Northridge 62

Line: Cal State Bakersfield -4.5, o/u: 128.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

