Coaches Poll Top 25 Projection, College Basketball Rankings Prediction: Before the NCAA Tournament

What will the latest 2022 Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports potentially look like? It’s our predicted best guess on the college basketball rankings after the regular season and before the NCAA Tournament.

Note that this is NOT the actual 2022 College Basketball Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be before it’s released.

Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports College Basketball Prediction: Pre-NCAA Tournament

Number in parentheses is where each team finished in last week’s rankings.

25. North Carolina Tar Heels 24-9 (NR)

24. Texas Longhorns 21-11 (22)

23. Boise State Broncos 27-7 (NR)

22. USC Trojans 26-7 (21)

21. UConn Huskies 23-9 (20)

20. Murray State Racers 30-2 (19)

19. Saint Mary’s Gaels 25-7 (17)

18. Illinois Fighting Illini 22-9 (15)

17. Wisconsin Badgers 24-7 (12)

16. Arkansas Razorbacks 25-8 (16)

15. Purdue Boilermakers 27-7 (9)

14. Iowa Hawkeyes 25-9 (23)

13. Providence Friars 25-5 (10)

12. Texas Tech Red Raiders 25-9 (14)

11. UCLA Bruins 25-7 (13)

10. Houston Cougars 29-5 (18)

9. Auburn Tigers 27-5 (4)

8. Villanova Wildcats 26-7 (8)

7. Kentucky Wildcats 26-7 (5)

6. Baylor Bears 26-6 (3)

5. Duke Blue Devils 28-6 (7)

4. Tennessee Volunteers 26-7 (11)

3. Kansas Jayhawks 28-6 (6)

2. Arizona Wildcats 31-3 (2)

1. Gonzaga Bulldogs 26-3 (1)

