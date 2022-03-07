Cleveland State vs Wright State College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview

Cleveland State vs Wright State prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Monday, March 7

Cleveland State vs Wright State How To Watch

Date: Monday, March 7

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Indianapolis, IN

How To Watch: ESPNU

Record: Cleveland State (20-9), Wright State (19-13)

Cleveland State vs Wright State Game Preview, Horizon League Tournament

Why Cleveland State Will Win

The Vikings have struggled a bit lately, but they’re used to working on the road with five straight away from home before rolling Robert Morris.

They move the ball around better than anyone in the Horizon, they’re great at creating the easy shots, and it shows with great shooting game after great shooting game.

48% from the field, first in the league in rebounding margin, and first in assists, the offense can turn it up a few notches.

Cleveland State was able to beat Wright State on the road back in late January even though it couldn’t do anything from three. However …

Why Wright State Will Win

Wright State is on a roll.

It’s won three straight and four of its last five with a high-powered attack that’s great at getting to the free throw line and can hang with the Vikings on the boards, passing the ball around, and getting on the move.

No, they don’t shoot as well as Cleveland State does, but they’ve been hovering around 50% for the last few weeks, and again, the free throws are making a difference.

Cleveland State vs Wright State: What’s Going To Happen

No, the Horizon League semifinal might not seem like appointment viewing for the sports world, but this might be among the better games of the conference tournament season – at least before the weekend.

Both teams are about even and neither one should be able to do enough from three to pull away and take over.

Free throws will be a problem for the Vikings – it’ll let Wright State take too many – but they’ll be just a wee bit better defensively late to survive.

Cleveland State vs Wright State Prediction, Lines

Cleveland State 73, Wright State 69

Line: EVEN, o/u: 147

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

