Clemson vs NC State College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview

Clemson vs NC State prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Tuesday, March 8

Date: Tuesday, March 8

Game Time: 4:30 ET

Venue: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

How To Watch: ACC Network

Record: Clemson (16-15), NC State (11-20)

Clemson vs NC State Game Preview, ACC Conference Tournament

Why Clemson Will Win

Clemson is playing well.

It collapsed in February in a rough run of six straight losses, but it bounced back better with four straight wins to maybe salvage its season if it can come up with a good weekend.

What happened and how have things improved?

The defense has turned it up a few notches. It didn’t allow fewer than 69 points in any game over a few weeks, and then it didn’t give up more than that over the last two weeks.

The rebounding has been great and the defense from three has been as strong as it’s been all year, and the timing is great because …

Why NC State Will Win

NC State isn’t playing well, but here come the threes.

Wake Forest is the only team in the ACC that showed more from beyond the arc, and it’s a strength in numbers thing. The Wolfpack are okay from the outside, but it’s more about the sheer quantity of shots – they’ve made 61 in the last six games.

They’ll work outside, but Clemson doesn’t have too much an interior presence – there aren’t any blocks – and the D as a whole doesn’t put enough pressure on the guards and doesn’t force enough mistakes, but …

Clemson vs NC State: What’s Going To Happen

Can NC State find something positive over a miserable season with a win to get another game to play? It’ll be feisty.

The problem is the defense that’s getting rocked by everyone. The Pack have allowed teams to hit 50% of their shots or more in eight of the last ten games, and now it’s Clemson’s turn to have some fun.

The Tigers will have to battle through a tough first 30 minutes, but the last ten will start to swing their way as the Pack D breaks down over and over again.

Clemson vs NC State Prediction, Lines

Clemson 69, NC State 62

Line: Clemson -5.5, o/u: 142.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

