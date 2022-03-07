Chattanooga vs Furman College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview

Chattanooga vs Furman prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Monday, March 7

Chattanooga vs Furman How To Watch

Date: Monday, March 7

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Harrah’s Cherokee Center, Asheville, NC

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Chattanooga (26-7), Furman (22-11)

Chattanooga vs Furman Game Preview, SoCon Conference Tournament Final

Why Furman Will Win

Just when it seemed like the Mocs were done after a rough three-game losing streak – including a 64-58 loss to Chattanooga – it picked a great time to go on a run winning four of its last five games to get here.

Now it’s a win away from going to the NCAA Tournament. If it gets there, it’s going to be the team no one wants to face in the first round.

And why?

Threes, threes, and more threes.

Few teams take more threes than the Paladins, few teams make more, and it’s all starting with great ball movements and an aggressive backcourt that generates a ton of steals.

It’s been shooting the lights out over the last few games from all over the floor – including the free throw line – and it always has a shot to get and stay in games because of its O. However …

Why Chattanooga Will Win

No one’s better in the SoCon at stopping the three than Chattanooga.

Opponents are hitting fewer than 30% from three against this group, and that includes Furman, who only made 3-of-20 tries in the last game – but it made 9-of-23 in the first loss.

This is hardly a dominant Moc team defensively, but it’s consistent offensively with one of the nation’s best shooting teams, and that defense …

Only one team has hit 40% from three against the Chattanooga D in the last 12 games.

Chattanooga vs Furman: What’s Going To Happen

This is going to be fun.

Furman might have lost its first two meetings with the Mocs, but it was right there with plenty of chances to push through and pull it off. They were low scoring games, though, and that favored the Chattanooga defense.

The problem for Furman will turn out to be free throws. It makes them when it gets to the line, but it shoots so many threes that it simply doesn’t get enough opportunities.

Chattanooga only had 23 attempts in its two wins, but it’ll come up with a few more chances and do a bit more defensively from three when it needs to.

Chattanooga vs Furman Prediction, Lines

Chattanooga 69, Furman 65

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING

